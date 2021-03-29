Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

JWN opened at $38.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,609 shares of company stock worth $2,583,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Nordstrom by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,382,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 31,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

