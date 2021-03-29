QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QSEP remained flat at $$0.04 on Monday. QS Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get QS Energy alerts:

QS Energy Company Profile

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.