Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Down 63.0% in March

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the February 28th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:QRHC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,403. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 million, a PE ratio of 107.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $41,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 38.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 62,795 shares during the period. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.