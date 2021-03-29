Raymond Heung Sells 10,000 Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 10,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$37,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,824,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,551,082.90.

Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Madison Pacific Properties alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, Raymond Heung sold 4,100 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.67, for a total value of C$15,047.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Raymond Heung sold 100 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.71, for a total value of C$371.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Raymond Heung sold 15,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total value of C$54,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Raymond Heung sold 4,500 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$15,525.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Raymond Heung sold 4,500 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$15,525.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Raymond Heung sold 5,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$17,800.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Raymond Heung sold 800 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total value of C$2,512.00.

TSE MPC opened at C$3.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$230.77 million and a P/E ratio of 8.95. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.62 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9800002 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.