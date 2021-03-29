Raymond James Comments on Mogo Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mogo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mogo’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MOGO. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

MOGO opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.54 million, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mogo in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 574,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.