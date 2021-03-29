Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 22,983 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $66.05 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $68.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

