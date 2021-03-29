Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 5,930 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.80% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JKI opened at $185.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.75. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.86 and a one year high of $189.04.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

