Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

NYSE ETX opened at $21.87 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.