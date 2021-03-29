Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.77 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10.

