Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,497 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 71.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 459,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 191,233 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,490,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99,406 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 97,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,784,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $20.69 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07.

