Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,915 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $865,090,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,903,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,243,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,364 shares during the last quarter.

CHNG opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

