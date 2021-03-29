Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,289 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,784,000. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in PACCAR by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $93.68 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $57.75 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,540.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

