Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.40 Billion

Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will report sales of $15.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.34 billion and the highest is $15.46 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $18.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $65.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.08 billion to $65.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $71.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.10 billion to $73.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.86. 75,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,466,114. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $118.31 billion, a PE ratio of -67.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

