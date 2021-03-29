Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Realty Income has increased its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 205.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.6%.

Shares of O stock opened at $64.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $66.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

