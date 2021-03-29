Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ON24 (ONTF)

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $49.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $81.98.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 87,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 94,006 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,882.

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

