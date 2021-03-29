Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,700 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 2,202,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,393,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 264,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,063. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Societe Generale raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.