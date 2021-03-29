RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Short Interest Down 50.9% in March

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the February 28th total of 235,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of RBAC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 108,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47. RedBall Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

In other RedBall Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 215,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $2,166,389.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 499.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 500.8% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares in the last quarter.

RedBall Acquisition Company Profile

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

