ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 37.8% Higher Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $181.87 million and $1.85 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,520.52 or 1.00033452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00034427 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010674 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.63 or 0.00300221 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.39 or 0.00367630 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.10 or 0.00697558 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00089186 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001960 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.