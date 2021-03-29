Redrow’s (RDWWF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RDWWF remained flat at $$8.68 during midday trading on Monday. Redrow has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.