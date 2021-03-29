Reed’s (REED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reed’s stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.27. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

