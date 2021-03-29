Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $657.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $655.00 to $657.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $629.92.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $476.91 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.36 and a 200 day moving average of $520.16. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after acquiring an additional 208,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $506,839,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 643,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,853,000 after acquiring an additional 51,243 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

