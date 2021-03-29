Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Up 267.5% in March

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 267.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 905,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RQHTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. 91,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,227. Reliq Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $85.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.48.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

