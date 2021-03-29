Ren (REN) Price Tops $1.07 on Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. Ren has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $148.80 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001863 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.81 or 0.00627638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.