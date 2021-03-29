Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,777 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 99,361 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,027,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF opened at $92.84 on Monday. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.24.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $494.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

