Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.35% of Hurco Companies worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HURC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 179.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hurco Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 63.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hurco Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Hurco Companies news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $55,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HURC opened at $33.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.70 million, a P/E ratio of 145.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

