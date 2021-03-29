Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repay by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Repay by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $22.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

