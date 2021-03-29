Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,293 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,044,000 after purchasing an additional 431,740 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,081,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,355,000 after buying an additional 90,386 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,061,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,931,000 after buying an additional 470,109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99.

