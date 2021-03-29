Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 161,300 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Genasys worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genasys by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Genasys by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 569,651 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genasys by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39,120 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genasys alerts:

In related news, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNSS shares. TheStreet lowered Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.