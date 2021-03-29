Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €41.00 ($48.24) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RNO. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.08 ($45.98).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €36.40 ($42.82) on Monday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €38.83 and its 200 day moving average is €31.92.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

