ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Short Interest Update

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ReoStar Energy stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14. ReoStar Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.42.

ReoStar Energy Company Profile

ReoStar Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties primarily in Texas. It owns approximately 9,000 acres of leasehold, which include 5,000 acres of exploratory and developmental prospects, as well as 4,000 acres of enhanced oil recovery prospects.

