Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Repay worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Repay by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Repay by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Repay by 41.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Repay by 60.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay by 38.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $22.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

