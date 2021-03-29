Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of FRBK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.68. 94,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $216.63 million, a P/E ratio of -122.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBK. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 85,648 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 43,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after buying an additional 618,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

