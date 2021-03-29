Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ventas, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ventas in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Ventas alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.21.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $54.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,655,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after acquiring an additional 861,916 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Ventas by 3,980.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after acquiring an additional 564,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,299,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock worth $2,109,817 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.