Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Intertape Polymer Group (ITP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE: ITP) in the last few weeks:

3/19/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$27.00.

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$28.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.57. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.46 and a twelve month high of C$31.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

