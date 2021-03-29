Research Analysts Set Expectations for Oxford Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Oxford Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXM has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of OXM opened at $88.39 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

