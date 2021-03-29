Reviewing Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) & BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $128.95 million 1.84 $21.03 million $1.20 11.56 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BCB Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCB Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 38.72%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Volatility & Risk

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 14.85% 8.66% 0.64% Heritage Southeast Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 31 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Newark, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services primarily in North and South metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. It offers checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; personal loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, accounts receivable financing, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

