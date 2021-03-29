Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 15,690 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CENX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.3% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. 53.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENX stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

