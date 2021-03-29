Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 16,952 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,974,000 after acquiring an additional 632,790 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter worth about $14,720,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,737,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,920 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Par Pacific by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 82,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 46,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upgraded Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of PARR opened at $14.10 on Monday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $761.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.