Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,401 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 744,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 111,334 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,411,000 after purchasing an additional 175,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CJS Securities cut PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $18.44 on Monday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.76 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

