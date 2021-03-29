Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Winmark worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the third quarter worth $292,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Winmark by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Winmark by 163.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Winmark by 30,024.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 63,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $186.05 on Monday. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $198.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.29 and a 200 day moving average of $177.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

