Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,944 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of PC Connection worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PC Connection by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $46.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $675.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.84 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. Research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

