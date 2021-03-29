Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.71

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$40.71 and last traded at C$40.55, with a volume of 77553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.65.

RCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 26.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 13.34%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total transaction of C$113,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$227,402.40.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

