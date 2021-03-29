Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.69 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00058946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00217591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.00 or 0.00939894 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00051264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00078049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029592 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io.

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.