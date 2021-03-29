RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OPP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 114,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,969. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

