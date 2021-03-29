Robecosam AG Boosts Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MWA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after buying an additional 1,251,644 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,856,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,430,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 557,836 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,491,000 after purchasing an additional 492,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms acquired 9,884 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

