Robecosam AG Purchases 856 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

NYSE GWW opened at $399.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.85 and a 52 week high of $427.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.32.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

