Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Sells 14,667 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $514,225.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,350,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vroom stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.02. 1,716,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,332. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

VRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

