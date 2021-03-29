Robert W. Baird Upgrades Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to Outperform

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

NYSE DOOR opened at $119.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.96 and its 200 day moving average is $100.92.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

