Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading 6.6% Lower This Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for $13.57 or 0.00024424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $139.52 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00025152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $348.16 or 0.00626534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00066180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024087 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

