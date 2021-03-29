Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.11. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

